CSOs Besiege NASS Over Misappropriation Of Cattle Ranch Fund

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Peace and Good Governance, yesterday stormed the National Assembly in Abuja in protest of alleged misappropriation of fund approved for the establishment of cattle ranch in the country.

The protesters, who besieged the National Assembly complex in their numbers, admitted that the death toll that had arisen as a result of the herdsmen and farmers conflict in Nigeria had reached an alarming stage, stressing that if urgent and proactive measures were not taken, it had a potential to threaten the very foundation of the country our forefathers laboured to put in place.

The protesters, who were seen displaying placard, bearing various inscription, noted that some individuals that did not have the interest of the country at heart had continued to engage in acts inimical to our progress as a nation.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition during the protest, National President/Convener Comrade Jonathan Ogwuche, lamented the alleged embezzlement of the 100 billion naira cattle ranch fund released by the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2014, for the establishment of mini ranches nationwide to curb the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers.