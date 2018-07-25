Court Remands Man In Prison Over Defilement

A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court has remanded in prison custody one Mr. Wilson Edward Okereke for allegedly defiling a 9-year old girl.

Mr. Wilson Edward Okereke, a 47-year-old man who resides at N0 4 Ikegwere, Oromeruzigbu, off Olu-Obasanjo road in Port Harcourt has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 9-year-old.

The accused is being tried on a one-count charge of in unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a girl of nine by fingering and putting his penis inside her vagina which is a punishable offence under section 31 (1)(2) of Childs Right act laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2003.

Barr Fortune Ada Ndah and Barr Enuton George, representatives of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), who stood on behalf of the complainant in court revealed to The Tide that the 9-year-old child and her parents were neighbours to the accused person.

According to them, the accused Mr. Edward started this act with this little child when she was 5-year-old, in the guise of showing her love as a child and he started using his fingers on her each time she came to his house.

They further explained that the accused invited the little girl to his flat once his wife had gone out, he would open his phone, and put up pornographic videos for the girl to watch while she watched and got carried away, he would take advantage of her.

According to them, the accused had done all manner of things to the little girl, as well as assaulted her and defiled her severally.

They further explained that his evil act was revealed when the mother of the girl bathed her daughter by herself.

The Tide also gathered that the accused threatened the little girl that if she revealed what he did to her to anyone she would die.

They also told The Tide that even as an accused person, there was a presumption in his favour that he was innocent.

They explained further that the menace of child defilement was on the increase but because of the awareness FIDA created in the media, the stigmatisation of being afraid had been broken and people were ready to speak out and see that justice was done.

They however thanked the police and concerned citizens and asked them not to stop in order to safeguard children in the society.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate Gomba Osaro remanded him in custody and referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecution for his advice.

Boma Ikiriko