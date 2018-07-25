Cleric Tasks Parents On Children Upbringing

A Senior Pastor at Apostolic Church, Duburo in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Pastor Jacob Odaamewaa has urged parents to train their children in a god-fearing way in order to make the society a better one.

Pastor Odaamewaa, who stated this during the church’s 25th Children’s Day Anniversary, noted that the world would be a better place if parents brought up their children and wards in the Christian way of life.

He told parents to show commitment in the proper upbringing of their children in order to deter them from crime and other evils plaguing the society.

Also speaking, the children leader, Dumbari Friday, urged children to continually read their Bibles in order to be good ambassadors of Christ and their parents.

He noted that it was only through reading the Bible that they would be equipped to face the challenges that confronted them in life.

On his part, the winner of the quiz competition organised at the anniversary celebration, Master Ntamakara Felix, remarked that the Children’s Day Anniversary had made a positive contribution to his life and promised to do better in the next anniversary.

Barine Leeleebari Richard