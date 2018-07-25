Buhari, Victimising APC Members Willing To Defect – S’ West PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in the South-West has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of “victimising” members of the ruling All Progressives Congress who are willing to leave the party.

The party also condemned the men of the Nigeria Police Force for laying siege to the houses of the Senate President and his deputy, Senators Bukola Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu, respectively, yesterday.

The party described the action of the Police as “an abuse of the fundamental human rights, power and privileges.”

In a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the South-West, Mr Ayo Fadaka, yesterday, the opposition party alleged that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had been autocratic, saying it had been victimising members of opposition, particularly those who wanted to defect from the All Progressives Congress.

In the statement, the PDP commended the senators who had dumped the APC for the PDP, saying it was a good development for the country because the ruling party had failed.

The statement reads in part, “ The police action taken against both the Senate President and his deputy clearly is an abuse of the fundamental human rights of the duo and also an abuse of power privileges.

“No excuse or reason can justify the prosecution of this cheap and pedestrian action.

“These gentlemen are no criminals that should be hounded by the police who should clearly devote their time squarely to ridding our nation of the many criminal elements that torture the citizenry daily.

“We wish to point out that there exists a great danger to our democracy and this is apparent by the many attacks on perceived opponents or enemies of the Buhari administration.