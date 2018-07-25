APC Sinks As 14 Senators, 37 Reps Defect …13 Senators, 33 Reps Join PDP …I’ll Also Leave APC -Saraki …Buhari Wishes Defectors Best Of Luck

A total of 15 Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, dumped the party and defected to the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter to the President of the Senate, signed by 14 senators, they indicated their intention to leave the ruling APC for the opposition PDP.

The senators, who have so far defected are Rabui Musa Kwankwaso (Kano Central), Barnabas Gemade (Benue North-West), Dino Melaye (Kogi East), Isa Hamman Misau , Lanre Tajouso, Shaaba Lafiagi, Mohammed Shittu and Ubali Shittu.

Other Senators are Rafui Ibrahim, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Monsurat Sunmonu, Ibrahim Danbaba, Usman Nafada and Suleiman Nazif.

The letter reads thus: “Dear Senate President, after due consultation with our constituents and stakeholders in our constituencies, in proper recognition of Section 68(lG) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and with the fact that our party, the All Progressives Congress (A PC) is hereby emerging factions.

“We hereby inform the Senate that we the undersigned are changing our political affiliation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shortly after reading the letter, Saraki also announced that Sen. Murtala Nyako has also indicated his intention to leave the APC, bringing the total number of defectors to 15.

With this number of new senators in the PDP, the party now holds the majority seats in the upper legislative chamber.

Speaking after the defection, Saraki, who expressed displeasure at the siege on his residence and those of other lawmakers, said that it was uncalled for.

“People have the freedom of association. I have been sitting down here and more than 15 senators have decamped or defected to one party or the other. There was no siege on their residence/’ he said.

With the development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is now a minority in the Nigerian Senate, after a total of 15 Senators announced they have moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This happened after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, took charge of yesterday’s plenary session, following his face-off with policemen who blocked him from leaving his Abuja residence earlier in the day.

Similarly, 37 members of the House of Representatives formerly in the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, dumped the party and moved to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The Representatives, in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, officially announced their defection during plenary, yesterday.

Top on the list of the defectors is the Chairman Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Emmanuel Orker-Jev (Benue).

Other prominent members, who dumped the APC include: Sani Rano, Barry Mpigi, Ali Madaki, Dickson Tackighir, Hassan Saleh, Danburam Nuhu, Mark Gbilah, Razak Atunwa, Ahmed Garba Bichi, Abdulsamad Dasuk and Zakari Mohammed.

The defection in the House of Representatives threw the chamber into a rowdy session as the remaining members of the APC in the House staged a walkout from plenary to address newsmen.

However, already basking in the euphoria of the expectations that they would harvest many members from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the main opposition party, members of the House of Representatives have taunted Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as a minority leader.

The lawmakers, mainly from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also hailed Speaker Yakubu Dogara upon his arrival at the National Assembly in readiness for yesterday’s plenary.

While they taunted Gbajabiamila, they “promoted” the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, who has been the Acting Minority Leader in the absence of Hon. Leo Ogor.

The members, just before the plenary commenced, sang and clapped their hands, chanting “Oh! My home,” “Oh! My home,” a song recently re-enacted by Senator Dino Meleye to herald his defection from APC to PDP.

Earlier, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki had arrived the National Assembly Complex where he presided over yesterday’s plenary.

Saraki’s convoy had been blocked by security operatives on his way from his Maitama residence, but he was able to manoeuvre his way to the National Assembly.

Saraki, who was invited by the police to report at its Guzape office by 8am, yesterday, over the ongoing investigation into the Offa robbery, was blocked at the junction of the Lake Chad Street where he resides.

However, the Police spokesperson, DCP Jimoh Moshood said that he was unaware of any siege on the home of the number three citizen of Nigeria.

“When the convoy was cleared to go at about 7.30a.m, some police vehicles trailed it up to the National Assembly Complex.”

Police were said to have extracted a promise from the Senate President that he would honour the invitation by the Inspector General of Police, yesterday.

Saraki had been invited by the Inspector General of Police to report at 8a.m yesterday at Guzape Police Station to give further statement on the multiple robbery incidents that occurred in Offa, Kwara State on April 5, in which 31 people were killed.

Some of the suspects arrested claimed Saraki gave them money and guns as members of a group used by the politician to cow opponents.

In a letter sent to Saraki, last Monday night, Idris had asked him to make himself available to the head of the Investigation Team at the Intelligence Response Team at Guzape Junction, Asokoro Extension, Abuja at 8a.m.

The police had on June 4, asked for Saraki’s reaction to the statement made by some ofthe suspects arrested in connection to the most deadly robbery in the history of Nigeria.

However, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has affirmed that the house of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu was under siege as initially reported.

Saraki, at the yesterday’s plenary, said ‘As you know the seat of the DSP, Ike Ekweremadu is absent. He cannot get out of his house. He is being held under siege.”

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, had earlier lamented that the Nigeria Police and the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission {EFCC}had laid siege to his home.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu said “The Apo Legislative Quarters residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is currently under the siege of men of the Nigeria Police Force and the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“With the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, expected to report to the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force in Guzappe, Abuja, this Tuesday morning, Senator Ekweremadu is expected to preside over plenary.

In a swift reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the political drama that happened today in the National Assembly and homes of Bukola Saraki and Ike Ekweremmadu respectively.

Recall that the residence of both the senate president and his deputy were besieged by the men of the Nigeria Police force, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Department of State Security.

In another development, over 14 senators and 36 house of representatives dumped All Progressive Congress for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

In its reaction, All Progressives Congress, APC, urged its members to be calm, citing about 25 states they still have control of.

“As a truly democratic party, we respect the right of every citizen to political association. Therefore, we urge our members to remain calm as we continue to work hard to position our party strongly for the next general elections.

APC remains in firm control of 25 states of the 36 states of the federation and maintains a clear majority in the federal House of Representatives and state assemblies”, part of their statement read.

But reacting immediately after his meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Buhari through his senior special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu said, “President @MBuhari has expressed his total commitment to the values of democracy, freedom of choice as well as total willingness to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of the nation.

In his reaction to the developments yesterday morning at the Nat’l Assembly, the President noted that none of the defecting federal lawmakers of @OfficialAPCNg had any specific grievances against him or the government he leads; neither did he harbour anything against any of them.

As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the distinguished and honourable lawmakers have issues with their home states, especially on zoning which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies,” he said.

Noting that the APC had done its utmost to stop the defections, the President commended the leadership of the party for relentlessly working for its unity and ensuring success in the upcoming elections.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja