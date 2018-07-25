2019: CUPP Necessary To Protect Nigeria’s Democracy – PDP Leader

The National Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, says Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) is a necessary tool to protect democratic principles in the country.

He told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that the alliance would help in addressing the preponderance of undemocratic processes in the country ahead of 2019 general elections.

The PDP and 38 other political parties and associations had on July 10, 2018, formed the coalition, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to give it effect.

The aim of the group is to work out an arrangement to produce a common presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Ogidi said that though the coalition came as a surprise to some Nigerians, most of the people, particularly politicians, knew that there would be some form of alliance ahead of the elections.

He said that the coalition was sincere and that it was necessary so as to convince more Nigerians on the need to change the government of the day.

“We have about 60 per cent of Nigerians now on the same page with the essence of the alliance but they are still some doubting Thomases and we need to talk to them and convince them.

“As the days go bye and they see what we are doing, those hanging will certainly come out. “We need more Nigerians because of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); we do not trust the commission “They are not going to play by the rules, INEC and the security forces have been compromised,” he alleged.

Ogid expressed joy over the coalition and said that chairmen of all the parties involved demonstrated high level of commitment to the alliance.

He said that the coalition was important to the strengthening of the principles of democracy, secure fundamental human right and prevent tyranny.

He said that there were many inconsistencies in the country, adding that killings across the land were blamed on foreigners, yet there were proposals to build ranches for the killers.