16,287 Telecom Subscribers Dump Networks For Others – NCC

A total of 16,287 mobile telecommunications subscribers moved to other network providers in June, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The subscribers changed their service providers under the Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

The commission made this known in its Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators Report posted on its website.

The NCC said that of the 16,287 porting activities in June, 8,142 were incoming, while 8,145 were outgoing.

It noted that 13,203 subscribers ported within the networks in May, showing an increase of 3,084 in June.

According to the commission, 2,474 subscribers moved from Airtel to other networks in June.

The figure indicated an increase of 231 over the total of 2,243 Airtel customers who dropped the network in May.

The commission said that 2,052 subscribers moved from Globacom in June, adding that there was an increase of 145 over 1,907 customers who left the network in May.

It added that 2,103 customers of 9mobile ported to other networks in June an increase of 519, when compared with 1,587 users who left the network in May.

NCC said that MTN lost 1,516 customers through porting in June, an increase of 546 as against 970 customers who left in May.

On the incoming table, 9mobile led by an additional 3,555 customers on its network in June.

MTN Nigeria came second on the gainers’ list with 3,243 subscribers, while 911 subscribers moved to Airtel, and Globacom gained 433 customers.