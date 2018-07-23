State Colours: RSG’s One -Week Grace Expires ’,Morrow

The additional one week grace given by the Rivers State Government through the State Ministry of Transport on unpainted commercial vehicles in the state expires tomorrow.

The State Commissioner for Transport, Hon Michael Ibinabo West, who announced this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said the one week grace was sequel to the appeal made by the executive members of the Rivers State Chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to the state government.

“There would be no more grace in respect of the state’s colours of blue and white again.

Any defaulting commercial vehicle would be severely made to bear the consequence accordingly”, the commissioner said.

The commissioner disclosed that the state Ministry of Transport had already engaged some automobile painters to reduce the cost of painting commercial vehicles in the state.

According to him, buses would pay N40,000, taxi, N20,000, while mini-bus and tricycle would pay below N20,000.

The commissioner explained that the ministry decided to engage automobile painters to reduce costs of painting commercial vehicles to ensure that the least transporter can afford it.

West also said the state government was doing everything possible to resuscitate the state transport system in order to reduce touting and crime in the system.

He maintained that the gesture was not meant to extort money from transporters but to eliminate those who hide under the system to carry out criminal activities in the state.

“The implication of the new system introduced in the state transport system was that if any commercial vehicle driver is caught in carrying out criminal activities, the owner of the vehicles would be responsible for it,” he said.

He charged commercial drivers to strictly adhere to the state government’s directive for their benefits.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government through the state Ministry of Transport in April, 2018, gave two months grace for commercial drivers to paint their vehicles in blue and white colours of the state.

The grace expired on July 9, 2018, and within a week of the commencement of the state taskforce operation, over 150 unpainted vehicles were impounded so far in the state.

Enoch Epelle