Stakeholder Tasks FG On Rivers Monorail Project

An Elele- elderstatesman in Rivers State, Rev. Sokari Soberekon has appealed to the Federal Government to take over the execution of the abandoned state multi-billion naira monorail project.

Making the call in an interview with The Tide, Soberekon said the completion of the monorail would ease transport system and reduce traffic challenges in the state capital and its environs.

“Each time I look at the abandoned monorail project, it disturbs my mind, especially the huge amount invested in the project.

“The Federal Government should take over the project and extend it to Eleme and if possible to Oyigbo axis of the state.

“Though the project is costly, it has the tendency to develop the transport system of the state,” Soberekon said.

He therefore called on the Rivers State Government to dialogue with the Federal Government on how to complete the project.

“We may not know the importance of the project now, but as society is growing, so population is growing every day, Port Harcourt City is congested.

“People are buying cars on daily basis, people are also opening companies on daily basis, so there is need for planning on time to tackle the challenges of road traffic in future,” Soberekon said.

The elderstatesman also called for the construction of more fly-over bridges in the state capital, especially at Garrison, UTC and Artillery junctions to reduce traffic in the areas.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the efforts made so far in road construction in the state, saying that the development gesture has added value to the movement of people and improved the economy of the state.

The elderstatesman appealed to the state government to extend the road infrastructure to the rural areas of the state to reduce the daily migration of people from rural to urban areas in the state.

Enoch Epelle