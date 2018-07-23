Southernton Poly Matriculates 28 Students

A total of 28 students matriculated at the maiden matriculation ceremony of Southernton Polytechnic, Egbeta-Ewoma in Bayelsa State.

The epoch-making occasion which took place at the lecture auditorium of the polytechnic, Yenagoa campus annex, last Friday had 16 students in the Department of School of Industrial Technology, nine in School of Craft and Design Technology and two in School of Home and Hospitality Management while one matriculated in School of Agro and Allied Production Technology.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman, Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of the polytechnic, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, enjoined the pioneer students of the school to count themselves lucky and take their studies seriously.

King Nimenibo who is also the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State opined that skills and vocational education is key to the nation’s development and further advised them to ensure they achieve their heart desires and come out successfully in their chosen careers to make the institute proud.

He charged the school authorities and lecturers to do their best in imparting good morals and educational upbringing to the students and assured that he would use his position to ensure that the school grows rapidly.

The Traditional Ruler thanked them for bestowing on his the chairman governing council and pro-chancellor of the institute and expressed profound gratitude, while assuring that he would do everything humanly possible to assist and commended the originator of the institute and the management for the honour done him.

At the ceremony, Chief Wokoma Amba-Kwani was also honoured as a member of the Governing Council while the portrait of the pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing council of the institute was also unveiled as part of the highlights of the day, while Chief Solomon Ibiayemie Koru of Bolo Kingdom was among dignitaries that attended the ceremony.

