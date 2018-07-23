Road Users Lament Akpajo-Onne Traffic Gridlock

Some road users along the Akpajo-OnneRoad have lamented the traffic logjam on that road.

They attributed the situation on the road to ongoing road construction work on the road among other factors.

A vulcanizer along the Indorama Petrochemcals Industry axis of the road, Alex Godknows complained that the traffic gridlock has robbed him of his business since part of his space had been taken over by motorists seeking way out of the traffic.

Godknows noted that the construction was not the only thing that has caused obstruction on the road, saying that some individuals dropped their caravans on the road which he said also blocked part of the already congested road.

A motorist who simply gave his name as Ikechukwu, stated that he had been on one spot for more than an hour, thirty minutes, decried the number of, man hours he had already lost, expressing fear that his job was at stake of he continued to resume late to his duty post everyday.

Another road user who claimed to have been on a long journey Edidion Idongesit, also decried the condition of the road, saying “all over the country only the south-south still has bad roads. I wonder why this is so.

The paramount ruler of Alesa, Eleme, Empero Nkpee, who noted that the traffic extends to as far as Eleme junction, appealed to the State government to intervene in the matter and bring the “suffering of the people of Eleme to an end.”

Empero Nkpee noted that business activities in the area have been grounded, describing the situation a serious issue given the economic instability of the area.

“The Road is a very big problem to the people of Eleme and the companies that operate in the area. It is also affecting the economy of the country, state and local government”, he said.

He appealed to the company handling the construction work to speed up their pace and save commuters from the pains of the long hours spent in gridlock.

Tonye Nria-Dappa