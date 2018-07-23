Rivers Gov Expresses Gratitude To God

The third anniversary celebration marking the third year of the administration of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in Rivers State ended Sunday, 15th July with a special thanksgiving service at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

Top government functionaries, politicians, men of God and captains of industries were in attendance to thank God for successful celebration.

Wike at the occasion noted that the celebration kicked off with special services, hence the need to end it with special thanksgiving service.

He stated that the state government decided to come before God to appreciate him for a hitch-free two-month old programme.

Wike said that the event offered Rivers people the opportunity to witness government’s superlative performance over the period under review.

“We made sure that people who have eyes see what we have done for the state, except those who are blind, for which there is nothing we can do about it”, he said.

The Governor commended the members of the state executive council and other government functionaries, traditional rulers and all who participated, describing the activities as tasking.

Wike assured that his administration would continue to do its best for the people of Rivers State, stressing that the people of the state deserve the best.

He assured that the election that would take place in the remaining one year would not affect project execution in the state and urged the people to continue to support his administration.

In his sermon, Arch-Bishop of Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey praised Wike for outstanding performance.

Kattey said the developmental strides of the Governor has elevated him from Mr Projects to Dr Projects.

The only reading for the thanksgiving service was read by the Wife of the Governor, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike.

Last Wednesday, the Rivers State Governor was among Nigerian leaders from across political and religious divide to attend the Fidau prayer for late Alhajia Aishat Baraje, mother of Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, a stalwart of Reformed APC.

“We came here to sympathise with Alhaji Abubakar Baraje over the death of his loving mother. We prayed for the family.

“Baraje is a politician and you expect politicians to rally round him at this time that he lost his mother”, Wike told journalists.

Governor Wike, last Thursday, was bestowed BusinessDay Governor of the Year”, by Business- Day Newspaper in Abuja.

The honour was in recognition of Wike’s superlative performance.

Chris Oluoh