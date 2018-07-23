Police Dismiss Four SARS Operatives For Robbery, Other Crimes

AIG Adamu Ibrahim, in charge of Zone 2 Command, has approved the dismissal of four policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja, Lagos State, over alleged robbery and other crimes.

The Zone’s spokesperson, CSP Dolapo Badmus, confirmed the dismissal yesterday in Lagos. According to Badmus, the dismissed officers are Sgt. Adeoye Adekunle; Sgt. Adekitan Adebowale; Sgt. Agbi Lucky and Sgt. Odighe Hehosa. She said that the four policemen were dismissed and subsequently charged to court for armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful detention, intimidation and threatening violence.

Badmus said that the panel recommended them for dismissal based on the report of the investigation carried out on a petition against them.

She said that a petition was written against them by Mr Chukwudi Godwin Odionye, popularly referred to as ‘Bishop’ on May 2, 2018.

“The petitioner stated that on June 4, 2017, he was in his house around Alagbado area of the state when four armed men stormed his house to effect his arrest on the allegation of performing ‘FAKE’ miracles.

“He stated that after his arrest, he was taken to one hotel at Agege where he was detained and threatened to be killed if he fails to cooperate.