PDP’ll Take Over Power In 2019, S’South Boss Assures …Apologises For Allowing APC Take Over Power

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Vice Chairman, South-South Zone of the party, Chief Emma Ogidi has said that PDP remains a winning party, and would take over power at the centre in the 2019 general elections.

He also apologised to Nigerians for PDP allowing the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over governance in the country, pointing that the APC maladministration in the last three years has revealed their level of ineptitude and incompetence in governance.

Ogidi, who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, shortly before departure to Lagos, at the weekend, said that the APC forced itself to take over power in 2015, but does not know what governance is all about.

“By the grace of God, the PDP knows what governance is all about, and PDP remains a winning party, any time, and we are reaching out to woo more notable people into the party.

“If we knew that APC will be that bad in governance, we would not have allowed them into power. You can see what is going on in the country now.

“The PDP has all it takes to govern the country well. We are coming back to power by the grace of God. God has given it back to us”, he said.

On the strained relationship between the PDP and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Ogidi said that everything has been settled, and that Obasanjo was now happy with the party.

Commenting on the recent Ekiti State gubernatorial election, he said that the APC used the federal might to steal the mandate of the people, adding that the figure which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released as total vote was more than the total registered voters, and that PDP was gathering more facts before taking the next action.

Corlins Walter