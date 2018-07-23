NSCDC Threatens Oil Thieves, Vandals

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Bayelsa, yesterday warned oil thieves and pipeline vandals in the area to steer clear of the infrastructure or risk crackdown by the law.

The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mrs Christiana Abiakam, who gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Yenagoa, said that the corps was committed to stopping the crime.

She also said that the command was determined to overcome the obstacles before it.

She said that to that end, the corps would work collaboratively with sister security agencies in joint operations to sustain the stability so far achieved in the crude oil operational environment for increased oil production.

“We will not be deterred by the challenges before us. “We have resolved to sustain the fight against economic crime by oil thieves and vandals of oil facilities and we have sent warnings to them.

“With our intensified and intelligence-driven operations, the criminals will have no option other than to turn a new leaf or leave the state.