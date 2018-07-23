NRC Warns Motorists, Traders Against Encroachment On Rail Tracks

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) yesterday warned members of the public and traders in particular, against encroaching on rail tracks while doing their businesses to avert accidents.

Our correspondent reports that the NRC was speaking against the backdrop of three persons killed at a railway crossing in Lagos on Friday.

It would be recalled that three persons were killed while many others sustained injuries after a train hit a commercial bus at Pen Cinema railway crossing.

NRC Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, said it was regrettable that people had refused to heed the corporation’s warnings on the dangers of trading or driving carelessly on rail tracks.

“The railway tracks are not walkways nor parking lots, or market space for trading.

“People have no business being on the tracks unless they are railway staff on the track for maintenance,’’ Oche said.