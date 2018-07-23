Navy Hands Over Seized Damaged Vessel To Owner

The Nigerian Navy has said that a suspected illegal vessel was handed back to its owner without conclusion of investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Acting Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, (FOB), Bonny, Cdr. Ibrahim Gwaska disclosed this to newsmen during handover of the damaged vessel, MV Ogo Oluwa to its owner, Azamusa Nigeria Limited, in Bonny, yesterday.

Gwaska explained that the decision of the Navy to release the vessel was due to concerns that 5.69 million litres diesel stored inside the vessel could be spilled into the sea as the vessel was taking in water.

He further said that the release would enable the owner of the vessel to commence repairs of the damaged parts of the vessel.

According to him, “This release is premised due to the excessive leakages of the vessel’s hull and too much intake of water that could eventually lead to her sinking.

“We took this decision to avoid spillage of the petroleum product into the sea that could lead to degradation of the environment.

“The owner of the vessel will take custody of the vessel pending conclusion of investigation by the EFCC,” Gwaska said.

Gwaska stated that the navy would continue to take proactive steps to prevent criminals from indulging in activities that would damage maritime environment in the Niger Delta region.

The commanding officer told newsmen that naval operatives had intercepted the vessel in the early hours of April 6 with suspected stolen 5.69 million litres of diesel worth N1.17billion.

He said that six smugglers onboard the vessel were immediately detained and later hander over to EFCC to conduct investigation into the matter.

“Troops sighted the vessel discreetly moving along the channel with its navigation lights and Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched off to avoid detection by the Navy.

“The crew members onboard the vessel thought that we could not see the vessel, but unknown to them we were still able to the monitor movement of suspected illicit vessel via our radar.

“After boarding the vessel, we demanded for the vessel’s permit to lift the diesel but no document was provided to us”.

