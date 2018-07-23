Group To Partner RSG On Good Governance

A group of professionals in Rivers State, the Rivers Professionals for Wike has restated its commitment to partner with the State Governor to promote good governance and quality delivery of projects.

Director of Media and Publicity of the body, Hon Cyril Dum Wite, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently, said the body would soon organise a summit in Port Harcourt, to marshal out its plans of development.

He pointed out that: “the summit will open new window’s for development in the state, by exposing the contribution of professionals in the governance of the state”.

Wite dismissed claims in some quarters that the group was strictly political insisting that there was the need for a synergy between political office holders and Professionals, as according to him, infrastructural development in any society is driven by professionals.

Also speaking, its Director of Planning and Strategy, Dr Leelonu Nwibubasa, described the body as a platform for professionals in various field of endeavour to contribute their quota and make meaningful impact on the development of the Sse.

Nwibubasa added that the body was pleased with Wike’s vision and capacity in the delivering of projects in the state.

He assured that the body has its vast potentials on the development visions of the state government.

Taneh Beemene