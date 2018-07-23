The Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine, has faulted the 2016 Financial Statement of the Federal Government as having several undisclosed revenues and poorly disclosed expenditures.
According to the 2016 Annual Report of the Auditor-General of the Federation submitted to the National Assembly, the AuGF expressed disappointment at the shoddy job by the Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris Ahmed, which led to the late submission of the report to the National Assembly.
He complained that the refusal to disclose and remit revenues by some agencies of government into its coffers has become a critical negative factor militating against the nation’s economy.
FG’s 2016 Financial Statement Erroneous -Auditor-General
