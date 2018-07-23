Experts Brainstorm On Pension To Boost Private Sector

Financial experts have deliberated on how pension funds could be utilised to add more values to contributors and boost private sector

The discourse was at a roundtable conference organised by Sigma Pensions in Lagos.

The Tide’s source reports that Sigma Pensions Business RoundTable is the first series of leadership initiative to bring to fore key issues in investment places for pension funds .

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Augusto and Company, Mr Olabode Augusto said there was need to increase the penetration of pension funds in private equity.

He posited that there were micro risks the economy is facing as the country prepare for the 2019 general elections despite the increase in oil prices.

“One of the micro risks included non-availability of private fund the private sector could utilise to contribute its own quota to economic development,” he said.

He noted that the private sector was starved of funds, because the banks were not lending any more.

“The option available to private sector is pension and insurance funds,” he said.

He also posited that the penetration of pension funds into private sector through private equity would boost performances of private sector and automatically boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He, however, said there were challenges that limited the penetration of pension funds into private sector.

“First, it is due to the regulations of National Pension Commission (PenCom), the only way pension funds could be penetrated is through ‘private equity funds.

“This means the players in the private sector needed to get listed on the Stock Exchange.

“Secondly, there is need for the private sector players to open their financial report for assessment, which they avoid always.

“This is needed to engage financial analysts, pension practitioners, pensioners and private sector players to stem up deliberations on challenges of private equity funding to enable pension penetration,” Augusto said.

An associate Professor at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Doyin Salami, urged the Federal Government to mordenise basic infrastructures for prosperity to take place.

He said: “There is a demand for PenCom to come out with policies that will create jobs, mordernise infrastructures, lower interest rate to enable prosperity to take place.