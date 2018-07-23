Edo PDP, APC Differ On Cleric’s Petition Against Oshiomhole To EFCC

The Edo State Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Anslem Ojezua has faulted the persistent call by the Publicity Secretary of the Edo State branch of the (PDP), Mr. Chris Nehikhare for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to act on the petition against the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by Bishop Osadolor Ochei.

Ochei had petitioned the anti-graft agency to investigate the former Governor of Edo State over allegations of massive corruption during his time as the chief executive of the state.

Osadolor had persistently lamented that it was frustrating that almost two years after he sent a detailed petition, listing the numerous allegations against the former NLC president, the anti-corruption agency was yet to commence investigations.

Ojezua and Nehikhare spoke in two separate interviews in Benin at the weekend.

While the APC chieftain insisted that Osadolor is an unknown quantity and as such should be disregarded, the PDP spokesman differed saying that Oshiomhole should submit himself to the EFCC for amongst other allegedly authorising and awarding a highly inflated contract and payment within a few hours for the construction of a 168 room-hostel in Edo State University, Iyamho for the sum of N1.88 billion naira.

The average cost per room translates to N10 million naira. The contract was awarded to the firm of A & K Construction Limited without compliance with due process. Similarly, Mr Adams Oshiomhole

He charged: “Oshiomhole authorised and approved the diversion of N1.2 billion naira approved for the construction of a new accident and emergency ward complex and renovation of existing structures in the Central Hospital, Benin City for the payment of additional 10% advance payment to A & K Construction Limited for the construction of the Teaching Hospital of the University of Science and Technology, Uzairue (also known as Edo State University, Iyamho) without compliance with due process and against public interest.”

Nehikhare who demanded to know why President