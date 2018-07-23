Business Day Award, Proof Of Wike’s Dev Strides –Obuah

The Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah says the selection of Governor Nyesom Wike among his peers as the sole winner of the BusinessDay Newspaper Governor of the Year 2018 for Competitiveness and Good Governance has given credence to his leadership qualities and commitment to service.

Excited over the prestigious award to Governor Wike, Obuah noted that the recognition was a reward for not only performing but having done very well in all facets of governance which has also earned him the accolade ‘Mr. Projects’.

The state PDP boss pointed out that the voice of the media, being the voice of the people, pinpoints the interest of God in the governor’s leadership since the voice of the people was the voice of God.

Obuah congratulated Wike for the well-deserved award, and lauded the BusinessDay Newspapers for their hindsight in giving honour to whom it is due.

He prayed God to grant the governor grace to do more for Rivers State, Nigeria and this generation, especially this period the country has urgent need for selfless leaders who can dare to fight injustice in defense of the masses, irrespective of the risks involved.