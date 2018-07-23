Army Kills Four Robbery Suspects In Imo

Four notorious armed robbery suspects, who had been terrorising Ebubu, an oil-rich community in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, were last Friday killed in a shoot-out by operatives of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.

The hoodlums were said to have been shot dead along the Okigwe Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital during a special operation by the military.

One of the suspects identified as Joe Mba, also known as Mba Boy, was said to have been gunned down during a gun duel at their hideout in a hotel in Owerri.

It was learnt that one Teetito Frank, aka Obele; his gang member, Teetito Godwin, also known as Catchy Boy; and one Gift Paul; were shot dead along with Joe Mba by soldiers during the shootout.

The military authorities explained that the bodies of the robbers were driven from Owerri to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt, where they were paraded before a crowd of journalists, soldiers and others.

Spokesperson for the Division, Col. Aminu Iliyasu disclosed that the suspects had before their demise been terrorising Ebubu.

The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Barrister Philip Okparaji, who corroborated Iliyasu’s position, stressed that the people of Eleme had been living in fear as a result of the activities of the criminal gang, and lauded the operatives of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army for ensuring that the people of Ebubu in particular and the entire Eleme sleep with their two eyes closed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Felix Viwamie told journalists, at the headquarters of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Bori Camp, in Port Harcourt, where the suspects were paraded, that the hoodlums were killed by a joint team of security agencies.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & Dennis Naku