Amarath Peace Soccer To Create Avenue For Players – Organiser

A football organiser in Akpajo, Eleme Local Government Area , Rivers State, Igwe Oluji has said that the football tournament tagged “ Amarath Peace Soccer “ scheduled to hold August 31, 2018 in Eleme is aimed at creating avenue for players to excel at national and international levels.

He said that the competition was to discover talents and expose them to global society.

Oluji Stated this at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the Tide office in Port Harcourt, stressing that the basis of the tournament was to show case the talent of Rivers State youth players to the international community, adding that promotion of peace is very important in our society as the youths will be busy during the competition.

“To discover hidden talents as well as to ensure that youths were kept busy away from indulging in anti-social vices capable to ruin their future.” Oluji stated.

He explained that the registration for the third edition of Amarath peace soccer tournament designed among amateur club sides in the state was on sale, noting that, the registration fee was N10, 000.

Oluji who represented the state in grassroots football stated that, he and other committee members were working round the clock toward ensuring that necessary logistics were put in place for a hitch-free tournament.

Meanwhile the competition venue is the Akpajo School Field in Eleme LGA.

He noted that the winner of the tournament will go home with a trophy and the sum of N100,000, second position will receive N50.000 while the third position N25,000 adding that, the best player and goalkeeper will also go home with prices.

The chief organiser appealed to meaningful individuals corporate bodies and companies to come forward and assist the organising committee to make the tournament more glamorous and exciting.

“Sponsors and partners are all welcome to encourage grassroots football in the state,” he said.

According to him, football scouts are coming to pick some good players to expose them to the general public.

However, the committee expects to register not lesss than 32 teams from all the 23 LGAs of the state.

Oluji noted that, the form can be obtained from No 1 Ogugu Street Akpajo and added that, the first and second editions have exposed some players who participated in the competition.

Kiadum Edookor