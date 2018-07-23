2014 Gas Blast: Firm Denies Loss Of Lives In Egi

The management of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited has denied a media report which alleged that there was loss of lives during the gas eruption that occurred in Egi Community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State in 2014.

It would be recalled that a media report, last week, had indicated that the 2014 gas eruption in Egi Community led to the loss of lives as well as affected economic activities in the oil-rich community.

However, in a swift reaction to the allegation, a release from the company and made available to The Tide, described the allegation of loss of lives as untrue and false, adding that there was no lives lost during the unfortunate gas incident in 2014 as stated in the media report.

“Our attention has been drawn to the report titled, “Youth Activist Drags Firm To Court For Abandoning MoU”

“The report claimed that a former acting Chairman of Egi Youth Assembly, ONELGA Rivers State, Com. Udobueze Arugu Obilor filed a suit against Total E&P Nigeria Ltd over alleged abandonment of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Egi communities and the company.

“We wish to point out an aspect of the report which we want corrected. Com. Obulor is seeking an order of the court to compel Total to remit $30million to the Trust Fund for the special development of Egi communities. This money, based on the report, was part of the money agreed upon with the company in 2014 during the gas eruption that engulfed the area which led to the loss of lives and the cessation of economic activities on the area at that point.

story”, the report stated.