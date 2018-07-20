You’ve Brighter Future, Banigo Tells Prison Inmates

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged inmates of the Degema Prisons to understand that there is hope for a brighter future outside the prison walls.

Banigo stated this while presenting food items for the upkeep of the inmates and lodgers of the Degema Prison as part of her Prisons Outreach Programme at the Degema Prison, yesterday.

Speaking through her Senior Special Assistant, Mrs. Inegogo Fubara, Banigo said the prison outreach programme was aimed at giving hope and succour to inmates according to the Bible instruction in Hebrews 13:3.

The deputy governor advised them to use their period of incarceration to acquire skills and a time of sober reflection, noting that there is still hope for a brighter future.

According to her, the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike was transforming Rivers State with a lot of developmental programmes, to encourage investments and make the state more viable, like the award of scholarships and the granting of loans to small and medium scale enterprises which they could key into when they are eventually released from prison.

In his remarks, the Deputy Controller in Charge of Degema Prisons, Okoro Godwin, expressed gratitude to the deputy governor for her show of love to the inmates, describing her as a woman with the milk of human kindness like Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

It would be recalled that the Degema Prisons which was used as a transit camp for slaves during the slave trade era was built in 1902.