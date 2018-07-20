VC Decries Poor Reading Culture Among Youth

The Vice-Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Prof Ozo Mekuri Ndimele has lamented the poor reading culture amongst Nigerian youth.

The Vice Chancellor also urged youths, including students to cultivate the habit of reading and writing books, saying that the act could curb unemployment.

Prof Ndimele stated this last Wednesday during the official launching of a book written by a graduate of the institution, Mr Temple Ekpor titled “The Untold Story of a Corps Member”.

Represented by Dean of Social Sciences, (IAUE), Prof Allafuro Epelle, the vice chancellor called on the Nigerian youth to shun vices, and embrace act of reading and writing to develop the mindsets and reduce illiteracy in the society.

He noted that book writing had the magic power of transforming the man and earn him millions of naira in his life time.

Prof Ndimele lauded the author of the book, for taking pains to write a book, adding that the institution is proud of him.

The don appealed to youths to emulate Temple Ekpor in his chosen career, than taking to criminality.

Earlier in his welcome address, the author Temple Ekpor had said, if Nigerian youths were properly groomed they would be vanguards and ambassadors of Nigeria.

He said his experience as a corp member in Ogun State informed his decision to write the book, describing the NYSC service year as a platform for academic advancement and attainment of excellence.

Chinedu Wosu