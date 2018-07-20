Siat To Extend Electricity To Host Communities

The management of Siat Nigeria Limited has promised to extend its electricity project to its three remaining host communities in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State as well as address other issues affecting the communities.

The company had in 2015/2016 electrified Egbu and Ihie communities, leaving behind Ozuzu, Isu and Ogida communities.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Felix Nwabuko, who disclosed this during a peace meeting with delegates of the communities at the firm’s corporate headquarters in Ubima, Tuesday, said the agro-allied company was fully committed to discharging its corporate social responsibilities to its host communities. It would be recalled that indigenes of Ozuzu, Isu, Ogida, Ihie and Egbu communities in Etche Local Government Area had recently staged a peaceful protest against SNL, alleging neglect and marginalization.

The representatives of the communities, during the meeting presented three core demands to the management of the company bordering on electrification, employment and a welfare Memorandum of Understanding to guide and shape their operational relationship with the company, among others.

Nwabuko, who spoke to the delegates with candour, assured that the firm would extend its electricity project to Ozuzu, Isu and Ogida communities, hinting that the company had already contracted a professional to undertake the costing of the project.

“On the issue of electrification, I want to restate today that the intention to extend electricity has not been cancelled. The fact that it has not happened, should not be taken as having been thrown away. I will not bore you with reasons why it has not happened, it is sufficient for you to believe us today that it has not been cancelled.

We have requested someone to do us a costing of that project. We know who that person is. He is not a community person. He is a professional person that will deliver a professional job. He is not going to be the person that will execute it”, he said.

The managing director said the company was not deliberately shirking its responsibilities towards its host communities, but alluded to the general economic situation in the country, among other factors.

According to him, the company had prioritised the re-planting of its Elele location as a way of generating more revenue for the company.

He said, “Because we are stakeholders, I will tell you a few things. So, it has been slightly a challenging year for SNL, not because we are not producing well, but because in the wider economy, there is suppression of funds. But more importantly, we decided to prioritise the re-planting of Elele. If you go to Elele today, the entire 6,000 hectares have been fully re-planted. All the old farms are gone”.

The managing director disclosed that with the completion of the re-planting of its Elele branch, the company would in the next five years generate more than 20 times the revenue it was generating there, adding that “we are happy that that has been achieved”, and appealed to the communities to exercise patience.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Hon. ObinnaAryanwu, who brokered the peace meeting thanked the management of Siat Nigeria Limited, and expressed the commitment of his administration to ensure that what is due his people is given to them.

Anyanwu promised to follow up to the letter the agreement reached by the company with the people of the communities with a view to addressing all their grievances.

He expressed delight and satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, assuring that his administration would ensure that all communities in the local government are positively impacted by his development blueprint, which he said rests in the hearts of the people.

Donatus Ebi