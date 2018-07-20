RSNC GM Lauds Rotary Club On Humanitarian Services

The General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr. Vincent Ake has praised the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141 for its humanitarian services in the society.

Ake said this during a courtesy call on him by members of the club in his office in Port Harcourt.

He said the club had made much impact that should be emulated by other social organizations and groups in the society.

He particularly praised the club for its polio eradication programme, the provision of water and sanitation facilities to communities in the rural areas as well as empowerment programmes.

The General Manager however told them to include a wider segment of the society in its proposed empowerment scheme stressing that the scheme should be made to include a large segment of Rivers youths to enable them to be meaningfully engaged.

He also said the corporation would continue to partner with the club especially in the area of publicity.

Earlier, the representative of the coming president of the club, Rotarian Okanlawon Adeolu, had said the courtesy call was to intimate the General manager of the clubs induction ceremony this weekend in Port Harcourt and to seek for the corporation support especially in the area of publicity.

Rotarian Adeolu who is also the in coming Vice President of the club, said that the forth-coming Rotary year would focus on economic empowerment of the people maternal / child health care programme and the provision of micro-credit scheme to empower women.

High point of the event was the presentation of a plaque of the club’s polio plus programme to the General Manager.