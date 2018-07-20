RSG Begins Training Of 900 Rivjobs Seekers

The Rivers State Ministry of Employment Generation and Empowerment (MoEG&E) has kick-started its first phase of training of 900 applicants on its RivJobs platform: www.rivjobs.ng, in order to prepare them to meet up with the current challenges and expectations of their employers.

Speaking with The Tide in an exclusive interview, at RivTechCreek, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Lawson Ikuru, stated that the Rivjobs Free Employability scheme aims at preparing young graduates and job seekers to meet the demands of employers of labour.

He noted that the 3-Day training was a continuous exercise that would be sustained as long as people keep applying on the platform, adding that each phase of the training would only accommodate 150 participants per day.

Ikuru emphasized that the training package includes: ‘How to Write your Curriculum Vitae (CV)’, ‘how to Develop your skills’, ‘how to prepare/present yourself for interviews’, among others, adding that there were other areas that would be incorporated as time goes on.

The permanent secretary revealed that the website also has a training platform for those who were unable to attend the training organized for them at the centre, adding that soon, there would be certified training for those who acquired their skills through the online platform, especially in engineering.

He stated that the Rivers State Government was linking up employees to employers beyond Rivers State through the www.rivjobs.ng, adding through the www.rivjobs.ng.

“We are equipping them with the basic knowledge required through this training so that they can perform excellently when called for any interview,” and charged the youth of Rivers State to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the website to access employment windows in the state and elsewhere.