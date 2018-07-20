Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect In Pharmacy

The Police Command in Enugu State yesterday said it arrested an armed robbery suspect, who allegedly robbed a pharmacy within Enugu metropolis at gun-point.

The spokesman for the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Central Police Station, Enugu, on Tuesday.

Amaraizu, who gave the name of the suspect as Okwudili Okechukwu, said that the suspect was arrested after police operatives acted swiftly on a distress call.

He said that the suspect claimed that he was from Umuleri Community in Anambra.

“It was gathered that the suspect, alongside other fleeing members of his gang allegedly broke into a pharmacy shop at old University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Road in Enugu at gun-point and carted away laptops, handsets and phones as well as valuables.

“It was further gathered that the hoodlums also carted away N234,000 at gun-point.

“As they were in the shop stealing, police operatives of the Central Police Station acting on distress call swooped on them and the suspect was arrested,’’ Amaraizu said in a statement.

He said that the stolen items were recovered from the suspect, while other members of his gang escaped.

Amaraizu said that the suspect had been helping the police operatives in their investigation.