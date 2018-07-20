Parents Urged To Invest In Children’s Education …As Editor’s Son Graduates

Parents have been enjoined to invest in the education of their children rather than spend lavishly on clothes and cosmetics.

The Proprietor of Precious Stones Montessori School (PSMS), Engr Chibuzo Chibuokem gave the advice last Wednesday during the End of Year Session/Graduation Ceremony of the school in Port Harcourt.

Engr. Chibuoken noted that many parents place premium on social life above the education of their children, describing such frivolous expenditure as a waste that cannot bring happiness to parents in the future.

He also urged parents to spend quality time with their children in order to maintain a good parental bond that naturally exists between parents and children.

“Parents must get their values right as a lot of them don’t spend quality time with their children any longer. Also, parents must invest the best they can in the education and lives of their children, rather than on cosmetics, because your children are your future,” he said.

Two pupils, including the son of the The Tide’s Op-Ed/Features Editor, Master Abdulmalik Adeyemi Salau, and Deborah Udochi Ogbonna emerged the best graduands from the school.

In his valedictory speech, Master Abdulmalik Salau, who was the Head Boy of the school, thanked his parents and alma mater for giving him a solid foundation upon which to build the future, promising to be a worthy son to his parents and good ambassador of the school wherever he goes.

He urged his junior colleagues to dedicate themselves to their studies and avoid being distracted by social media.

“It gladdens my heart that the journey I started about nine years ago when my parents enrolled me in the reception class has come to a fruitful end. On my part, I will continue to be proud of this school and be its good ambassador anywhere I go. I say this because PSMS has given me a good and sound foundation upon which I can build a solid future,” he said.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana