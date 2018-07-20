Onyeka Onwenu In Tears, Begs For Release Of Leah Sharibu

Veteran Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to hasten the release of the last Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu.

The singer made the passionate appeal in a 3-minute-clip shared by a senator, Ben Murray Bruce, on Facebook on Wednesday.

Onyeka broke down in tears in the video reminding the world that the 15-year-old remains in captivity despite the release of her non-Christian colleagues.

She further implored the president to look to Thailand’s recent cave rescue as an inspiration.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Mr Murray-Bruce wrote, “Please watch and share this moving appeal by music superstar, Onyeka Onwenu for the release of Leah Sharibu. Leah has been held for too long just for refusing to convert. The Quran itself says “there is no compulsion in religion”, so BringBackOurLeah.”

The Buhari administration secured the release of about 106 of the Chibok girls kidnapped from their secondary school in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration. The girls were released in negotiations with the sect. However, over 100 of the about 276 originally kidnapped are still believed to be with the terrorists.

Miss Sharibu was one of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram from Dapchi Government Science and Technical School, Yobe State, on February 21.

About 33 days after their abduction, the sect released 104 of the girls. Five were said to have died while Miss Sharibu is reported as being held back because she refused to denounce her Christian religion.