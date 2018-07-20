Online Publications Have Taken Away Our Jobs – Vendors

Newspaper vendors in Bauchi say they are facing hard times following a drop in sales of newspapers as a result of the advent of online publications.

Some of them who spoke to The Tide recently said they had almost been thrown out of job, just as most of them had to look for other means of sustaining themselves and their families.

One of them, Sani Ismaeel, lamented the development, saying he had been reflecting with nostalgia, the ‘good old days’ when they were in ‘real business’.

“I have been a newspaper vendor for over 15 years but vendors now have challenge of lack of sales; with the advent of online publications, people have now resorted to reading online newspapers.

“This has adversely affected the sales of newspapers, leaving us helpless; in those years, I make at least N30, 000 daily, now I hardly make N3000 a day.

“This is affecting me economically; I cannot meet up with my family obligations, which are essential,” he said.

Another Vendor, Rilwanu Ubale, said prominent customers noted for buying newspapers, and who even booked for same in advance in those days, no longer do same.

“I can sit here the whole day without making N4000, unlike 10 years ago, when I used to make 30,000 to N40, 000 daily.

“My means of livelihood is at stake; I find it difficult to cater for my family now,” he lamented..

Musa Ahmed, a Vendor, said that he had been selling newspapers in Bauchi for 15 years but never had it bad until the advent of online papers.

“Honestly, we have had a drop of not less than 70 percent in sales and I have no over job than this one.

“It is the only means for securing the basic necessities for the family; we are going through hell now and I am in a dilemma,” he said.

ýBabayo Adamu, another vendor, explained that the drop in the sales of newspaper would sooner than later sweep all of them out of job.

“It is not business as usual; definitely, it is never a happy moment for us; we will be here from morning till night, but make nothing significant,” he said.

A media practitioner, Abdullahi Ahmed,said that the economic situation in the country, coupled with the emergence of the new media, is making the print media shrink, both in number and circulation.

At the rate at which sales of newspapers is dropping on a daily basis, we shall soon wake up to find out that newspaper vendors had gone extinct because the job no longer pays,” he said.

A newspaper reader, Bulus Kazhi, said online papers were making headway.

They deploy the use of social media to circulate wider and faster, on twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, and so on.