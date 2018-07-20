Melaye Escapes Assassination, As Gunmen Attack Convoy

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, yesterday escaped assassination as gunmen opened fire on his convoy in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area of the state.

The gunmen, who were allegedly in police uniform and the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) uniform were said to have attacked the Senator on his way from Yagba axis of the district.

Eyewitness account said the people had barricaded the road from Mopamuro to Ayetoro with six Hilux vehicles belonging to the police and the joint task force.

It was gathered that on sighting convoy of the senator on his return from the inauguration of projects in Yagba Federal Constituency, the gunmen opened fire on the black G Wagon Mercedes Benz conveying Melaye.

The development led to pandemonium in the community as the people in the convoy allegedly abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety.

It was also learnt that hoodlums had in the morning prevented the lawmaker from entering Isanlu, headquarters of Yagba East local government area for the inauguration of his constituency projects.

The people were said to have blocked the road with a caterpillar that belonged to the local government, while they made bonfires on the remaining aspect of the road.

The development was said to have forced Melaye to make a detour as he was said to have advised the people in his entourage not to engage the irate youths.

Before the arrival of the Senator to the state last Wednesday, some hoodlums had warned him against coming, threatening to attack him if he ignored the warning.

The people later made real their threat as some of the constituency projects of the senator located in Lokoja that were due for inauguration razed down and vandalised.

Speaking on the development, the Special Assistant the Senator on Media, Gideon Ayodele, said the convoy was attacked at around the junction to the residence of the former Military Governor of old Oyo state, David Jemibewon in Ayetoro. He said the convoy was attacked by security operatives that barricaded the road with their vehicles and rained bullets on the vehicle occupied by the Senator. Ayodele said the people in the convoy had to take cover in the bush and came out one after the other when the situation subsided.

The spokesperson of Kogi State Police Command, Mr William Aya could not be reached for his reaction as calls put through to his mobile line were not picked.