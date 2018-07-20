Katsina Flood: Body Of Missing Bride Found In Niger Republic

The remains of Hindatu Yahaya, a young girl, swept away by flood in Jibia town, Katsina, have been recovered in Niger Republic.

The victim got married three days before the incident.

Husband of the deceased, Malam Sani Yahaya, told newsmen on Wednesday in Jibia how his wife’s body was recovered.

“The corpse of my missing wife was retrieved at Girka village in Mada-Rumfa town of Niger Republic,” he said.

Yahaya said that the flood occurred on Monday night at about 2:00am, cleared his house and took away his wife.

“We searched in the river and rubles of the collapsed walls of my house and the houses of our neighbours but could not locate her.

“As we were searching, we got a phone call from people that were helping us in Mada-Rumfa town of Niger Republic, that the corpse of a young woman had been retrieved from the river that passes through their town.

“We rushed to the town and discovered that it was the remains of my wife that was fished out of the river.

“We collected her dead body and brought her back to Jibia town, where we buried her in accordance with Islamic injunctions,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled with families of the victims and the state.

He said he had accordingly directed the National Emergency Management Agency to do everything possible to bring succour to the victims wherever they were.

“As rescue and prevention efforts continue, let me express the sincere condolences of my family, the government and people of Nigeria to all the victims of the destruction by the floods.