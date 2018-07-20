Jamaica’s Motion Pictures Industry Seeks Collaboration With Nollywood -Envoy

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Janet Olisa has disclosed that Jamaica’s motion pictures industry is seeking collaboration with Nigeria’s Film Industry called Nolloywood, Olisa with concurrent accreditation to Haiti, Belize and Dominion Republic stated this during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) in Abuja

The envoy who was received by the Executive Director of the board, Adebayo Thomas and his management team, said that the Nigerian story and culture as show- cased through Nollywood films were widely accepted by Jamaicans. She noted how the feat has endeared film stake- holders of the industry who now want to tap from the rich ingenity that abound in Nollywood through collaboration in acting, production and marketing.

“They are already in love with our movies I have just showcased. The wedding party I and had different discussions with some of their investors and they are ready for the marketing of our movies. The University of West Indies is now asking for collaboration with Nollywood and the Censors Board, and they gave me a draft MoU for possible consideration on how best we can work together.

They want to teach their people the Nigerian story of Nolloywood, because they are proud and willing to know what Nollywood did to get to its present height.

Besides, Jamicaicans want to see more of Nigeria and their actors working together to do movies.

Olisa said she hopes that the two countries will be able to ride on this platform to form a business and constant driven collaboration. She continued,” I have discovered that culture, tourism and our movie industry most especially are veritable platforms that can be used to strengthen our relationship with Jamaica”, she said.

The Director of the Board expressed his excitement at Olueh’s tenacity towards projecting the rich stories and cultures of the Nigerian movie industry. He assured that the association will do all in its power to ensure a succeful collaboration. He concluded by giving Janet Olisa the title of Cultural Ambassador of the Board.