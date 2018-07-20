FG To Complete 88 Road Projects Captured In 2017 Budget – FERMA

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), yesterday said over 88 capital road projects that were captured in 2017 budget nationwide had been completed.

The Head of Communication and Public Relations (FERMA), Mrs Maryam Sanusi made this known in an interview with the newsmen in Abuja.

Sanusi said that another 66 road projects that were also captured in 2017 budget were currently at 50 per cent completion.

She listed some of the completed road projects to include rehabilitation of Biu-WanDali road, in Borno, Garkida-Gombi highway, Adamawa and general maintenance and repairs of Bauchi- Ningi, in Bauchi State.

The rehabilitation of Awe-Iwo federal road in Oyo State, Benin-Abraka road in Edo; construction of feeder road from Iyah-Obelle in Kogi, rehabilitation of Ribah-Diri-Rijau road in Kebbi State, among others.

Sanusi, however, said that the agency was making efforts to ensure that all the roads mapped out for maintenance were completed as and when due.