Commissioner Cautions Students Against Social Vices

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah has warned students in higher institutions against vices that will ruin their future.

Okah said this in Port Harcourt while declaring open the annual conference of Mass Communication Students Association (MACOSA) of Rivers State University in Port Harcourt.

The commissioner who was represented by the Director of Publications, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Mr Valentine Ugboma said as future leaders of the state and country, they should avoid vices such as cultism, examination malpractices as well as sorting to get marks.

According to him, the theme of the conference which is “Moral Probity in Youth Development in Nigeria and Evaluation of the Electronic Media” can only be meaningful, when they avoid things that will bring disrepute to their families.

Also speaking, the Head of Department of Mass Communication, Rivers State University, Dr Richard Amadi described quality education as key for the development of the society.

Dr Amadi said the Nigerian society is looking up to them for change, stressing that as young people, there must be a paradigm shift in the ways and manner things are currently being done in the country.

Earlier, President of the association, Noble Chamberlain said the theme of the conference has to inculcate in the students the need to eschew things that are inimical to societal development.