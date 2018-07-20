Coach Lauds Team Over Impressive Performance

The head coach of London FC of Port Harcourt, Usman Eth amid has commended his team for their impressive performance during a friendly match with Dumo Boys FC of Port Harcourt in the state.

He Made the commendation on Wednesday in the exclusive interview with Tide sports Shortly after his team played a 4 – 4 draw with Dumo Boys FC at Romuji Football playing ground mile one Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Elhamid said that, his players played well, but draw is not a bad result in a friendly encounter, adding that, it was warm up match to keep his players fits for the upcoming competition.

“They played well but I expect them to win because they are going to win because they are going to future in the 12 dispels competition coming up in Delta State next month” He explained.

According to him, the both teams played well adding that his appointment are good with touching ball in the middle of the field.

He explained that his team is putting extra time in training, for them to come out victorious on the 12 dispels competition stated to hold later this year.

The head Coach noted that his players are not good with the pitch adding that, he will make some correction in the next outing. Also speaking the head Coach of dumo Boys football dub of Port Harcourt. Dumo Gogo stated that his players did not play according to interaction stressing that, some of them played out of position.

He explained that, he will work on the team in their next outing, saying that, both tem played well.

“It is not easy to beat my team at home, draw is part of the game,” he said.

Gogo noted that, there is crises in his team, that made some of his players not to turn up for the match, he praised his opponent for coming for the match.

Kiadum Edookor