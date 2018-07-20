Cardi B Tops 2018 MTV Video Music Award Nominations

The nominations for 2018 MTV Video Music awards were released on Monday. The new mom and fast rising rapper, Cardi B received the most nominations with a total of 10 ahead of Beyonce and Jay Z with eight nominations for their eye-popping clip for ‘Apesa’ released last month.
Others include Childish Baribino and Drake with seven nominations; Bruno Mars (six), Ariana Grande and Canila Cabello (five), Eddy Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug (four).
The VMAS will air live from Kadio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20, 2018 by 9.00pm.
