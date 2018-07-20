Buhari Lacks Political Will To Curb Herdsmen Menace – Lawyer

An Oyigbo-based constitutional lawyer and public affairs analyst, Dr Gabriel Oguzie, has said that the Federal Government does not have the political will to curb the menace of herdsmen and protect Nigerians.

Speaking with The Tide in Okoloma-Afam on the wanton killings by Fulani herdsmen, Oguzie said government had failed to protect the people and admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to do all within his powers to stop the killings.

Describing the killings of Nigerians in Benue, Plateau and some other states as flagrant disrespect for the rights of Nigerians to live and freely associate, the lawyer argued that, “it is unthinkable that perpetrators have been allowed to continue with their dastardly and unpardonable crime for long”.

He lamented that despite the Buhari-led Federal Government’s promise to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book, the killings had continued without anyone being caught and punished in accordance with Nigerian laws.

According to him, “Nigerians including churches must not sit on the fence watching lives being lost on daily basis, but must exercise their rights of self-defence”.

As he puts it, “the Constitution has provision for right to living, saying, laws without sanctions or enforcement are but a mere piece of paper which serve no purpose”.

The legal luminary suggested that the authorities should rise and act decisively to stop the killings in herdsmen ravaging states.

Oguzie further challenged Nigerians especially the church to exercise their constitutional rights by regularly engaging the governments through peaceful interface to ensure that they are proactive in securing lives and property.

He argued that the primary function of any government was the protection of lives and property as well as provision of basic amenities for the citizenry and not paying deaf ears, While people get butchered as if they are cows.

Bethel Toby