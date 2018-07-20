Benue APC’s Spokesman Resigns

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Benue State, Mr Agbo Terkula, has resigned both his membership of the party and the position he occupied.

In a letter of resignation, dated Wednesday, July 18, 2018, addressed to the state chairman of the party, Terkula claimed the APC-controlled federal government did not represent the interests and yearnings of the people of the state.

“ The APC which controls the government at the centre does not represent the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Benue state.”

He regretted the unprovoked killings of rural farmers by herdsmen and the displacement of farmlands and the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) in the state.

He added that some of the reckless comments by top political appointees of the federal government had exacerbated the killings.

He claimed overtures had been made to him not to resign his membership of the party but stated that to remain in the party would amount to “trading his life and conscience and the future of the state”.

The former Publicity Secretary, however, thanked the APC leader in the state, Sen. George Akume, for giving him the opportunity to serve the party.