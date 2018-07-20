3SC To Play Benin Republic In Ibadan

The 3SC FC of Ibadan will Today play an International friendly game with the Republic of Benin U-20 national team.

The Media Officer of the club, Jubril ArowoloAre, said on Wednesday in Lagos said that the friendly encounter would also help the team to prepare for the second half of the Bet9ja Nigeria National League (NNL).

“In its bid to keep in form pending the resumption of the league, Shooting Stars FC has accepted an international friendly tie with the Republic of Benin U20 national team.

“’The Secretary-General of Federation of Benin Football, Rigobert Koutonin, in a letter dated July 16, requested for a friendly game.

“’The letter was addressed to the management of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) for the junior Squirrels as part of preparations for the final qualifying round of 2018 TOTAL U-20 African Youth Championship.

“However, the club has replied the letter granting the request after due consultations with the appropriate authority and stakeholders.

“The match will come up on Friday, July 20, 2018 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan,” ArowoloAre said in statement.

He added that the gate fees for the international match were N500 for VIP, N200 Covered Seats and N100 for the popular side.

NAN reports that Shooting Stars occupies the third position on the NNL where it hopes to fight for a return to the premier league.