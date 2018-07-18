Women Ministry To Intercede For Peace, National Security

A Women Prayer Ministry in Port Harcourt, under the aegis of “Help Meet Woman Fellowship” has offered to mobilise women in the society to intercede for national peace and security.

The declaration was made during a three-day programme, organised at the corporate headquarters of the ministry, under the theme: “Oh Lord, Open My File”.

Speaking with newsmen, the Founder, and Coordinator of the Ministry, Pastor (Mrs) Delight Ayantayo, said the ministry was created as a platform for women to come together and pray for the spiritual liberation of their families and the society in general.

She said women as mothers had a critical role to play at the home front and the enlarged society and urged women to be vigilant and devoted to prayer.

She pointed out the need for Christians to lead exemplary lives and stated that the ministry had recorded tremendous success since its existence.

In his remark, the guest speaker, Apostle Mike Egn, admonished women not to renege on their role as mothers through relentless intercession for their families and the nation.

The clergy, who described women as benevolent and favoured before God, commended the organisers of the programme for their vision and urged them to develop stronger passion for the service of God to attract divine blessing for their families.

The Nassarawa born preacher also urged women and Christians in general to remain steadfast in prayers to stem the growing forces of violence and persecution against Christians in the society.

On his part, the host pastor, and founder of Kingdom Keys Christian Centre, Bishop Ola John, said the centre was poised to carry out its divine mandate of winning souls for Christ, and called on Christians to always follow the examples of Jesus Christ, through human fellowship.

Taneh Beemene