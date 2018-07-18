Strong Capital Market, Antidote To Dwindling Economic Dev -Sec

The Acting Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms Mary Uduk has reiterated that a well-functional and strong capital market is essential for Nigeria’s economic development.

SEC Acting DG who said the country is expected to have a world class capital market that is sustainable and effective, noted that the market will play a central role in the development of our economy.

SEC boss made this known in a press statement issued by the Acting head of media, Mrs Efe Ebelo, when Association of Stockbring House of Nigeria (ASHON) met with SEC management in Abuja over the weekend made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.

Uduk stated SEC’s commitment to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to strengthen Nigerians capital market, adding that SEC is open to suggestions and actions that will make the capital market very functional.

She pledged the commission’s preparedness to collaborate with the association to lift the market and reposition it among leading capital markets that met international standard and best practices.

The DG said SEC is open to discussion that will benefit the market being the most important in “our engagement.”

Speaking earlier, the chairman of ASHON, Mr Onyewechukwu Ezeagu said the group has always worked with SEC and will continue to do so, adding ASHON’s readiness to co-operate for the success of the commission.

Ezeagu pledged the commitment of the group to ensure the growth of Nigeria’s capital market, adding the concern of the association to make the capital market work.

