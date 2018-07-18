LG Boss Promises To Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Engr Samuel Nwanosike says his major priority is to tackle youths, unemployment and insecurity in the area.

The chairman, who decried the spate of unemployment among youths, said it breds criminality and restiveness.

Nwanosike stated this in an interview in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government council, yesterday.

While attributing the hardship faced by Nigerians to lack of employment, the chairman said his administration had created Employment Bureau and Back to Farm Committee to tackle the menace in the local government area.

According to him, the employment bureau is charged with the responsibility of giving the council job information and opportunities so as to empower the youth with skills.

The back to farm committee, he said, would enable every Ikwerre indigene to go back to farming.

Nwanosike noted that the council would provide the farmers with necessary assistance to enable them be skilful and creative.

According to him, “the council shall make food production available in the area, we shall start producing popular Ikwerre garri and yam and make food more abundant for the people to eat and sell”.

Chinedu Wosu