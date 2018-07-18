LG Boss Promises To Make Communities Industrial Hub

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Tom Aliezi says he will make Emohua communities an industrial hub.

The council boss also said that he would partner with security agencies to tackle insecurity and encourage investors to invest in the local government area.

Tom Aliezi, who decried the act of hooliganism and harassment of students of Ignatius Ajuru University, Ndele by youths, said he would ensure that normally is restored in the institution by deploying police to the campus.

Chief Aliezi, said this in an interview with The Tide on the state of affairs in the Local Government Area.

On making Emohua an industrial haven, Aliezi said that he would ensure peace and harmony in all communities of the LGA.

According to him, “the council would tackle act of insecurity and partner with traditional rulers and security agencies to promote peace and harmony in the localities”.

Describing Emohua communities as lovers of peace, Aliezi noted that the council would partner with both local and foreign investors, adding that this would create jobs and reduce act of restiveness in the area.

He told The Tide that, top on his priority list is to tackle insecurity, empower youths with positive skills and attract investors to Emohua to promote businesses, as well as encourage manpower development.

Chinedu Wosu