Judge Signs Dasuki’s Bail Application

Former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd) is to regain his freedom in any moment as a Federal High Court Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu formally endorsed the bail application granted him on July 2, 2018.

Former NSA Dasuki has been in detention camp of Department of State Service (DSS) since December 29, 2015 when he was rearrested by security operatives.

Justice Ojukwu endorsed the bail application after Dasuki perfected all the conditions imposed on him by the court.

Family sources said the ex-NSA through his associates and sell-wishers perfected the bills which were verified by the officials of the Federal High Court in confirming as their authenticity since last week.

The endorsement of Justice Ojukwu by signing the bail papers yesterday has cleared the way for Dasuki’s release. Family members, associates and well-wishers of the detained NSA were said to have been arriving Abuja in anticipation of his release in compliance with the court order.