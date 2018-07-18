I’m Not Dead, Says Fayemi’s Campaign DG

The Director-General of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Council, Opeyemi Bamidele , has called on the public to disregard the rumour making the rounds that he had died in the London Hospital.

Bamidele has been in the hospital receiving medical care for the past six weeks.

The former lawmaker said the rumour was targeted at botching the ecstasy of victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Saturday’s election, Dr Kayode Fayemi and turn Ekiti into a battleground.

The Tide source gathered that Bamidele sustained gunshot wounds caused by mishandling of firearm by a policeman during a rally organized for Dr. Fayemi on June 1, 2018.

A statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday by his media aide, Ahmed Salami, branded the rumour as an evil intention of the wicked.

The statement added, “I spoke as a DG of the victorious campaign outfit for over 10 minutes in an audio clip I sent during the mega rally attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Com Adams Oshiomhole, governors and other party leaders in Ado Ekiti.

“I believe this evidence was sufficed to convince anybody that I am still alive. Could it mean that these mischief makers thought such audio address was fabricated?

“I expect every Ekiti man to pray for my survival rather than wishing me dead.

“In what way would they profit from my demise? Were they doing it for politics or to amass public sympathy?”

“Let me say in clear and unequivocal terms that I am convalescing fast and with the prayers of all Nigerians, I shall be discharged soon to reunite with my political family and admirers in Ekiti to prepare grounds for Dr Fayemi assumption of office on October 16, 2018.